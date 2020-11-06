Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.21 ($81.42).

ETR:BMW opened at €64.79 ($76.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 12-month high of €77.06 ($90.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

