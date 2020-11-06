Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) (ETR:ARL) has been given a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.67 ($24.32).

Get Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) alerts:

ARL stock opened at €15.41 ($18.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank AG has a one year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a one year high of €31.90 ($37.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.93.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank AG (ARL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.