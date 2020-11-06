alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €13.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($17.05) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.24 ($17.93).

ETR:AOX opened at €11.56 ($13.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

