Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.53. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

NSIT stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $336,914.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

