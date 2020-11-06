OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OCFC. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of OCFC opened at $14.86 on Thursday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 773.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

