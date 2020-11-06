NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for NeoPhotonics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NYSE NPTN opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $337.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 817,809 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 769,274 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 688,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

