nLIGHT Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,191 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,204% compared to the typical daily volume of 168 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

LASR stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $980.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.17% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $123,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,054 shares of company stock worth $865,189 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 145.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,390,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after purchasing an additional 663,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 42.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 137,087 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 762,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 109,298 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

