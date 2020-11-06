Traders Purchase High Volume of Enphase Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,798 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average volume of 11,472 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $120.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $123.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $648,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,825,652. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 283.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 39,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 29,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

