American Woodmark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,476 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,210% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.47. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

