DA Davidson Weighs in on OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $896.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 147,515 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 143,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

