GrowGeneration Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 23,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 12,853 call options.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $23.04 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,152.58 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GRWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $343,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,595.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,695. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 563.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 29.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

