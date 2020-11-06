IVERIC bio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,933 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 644 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81,906 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 93,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $6.48 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $579.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.