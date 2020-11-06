FY2020 Earnings Forecast for OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OCADO GRP PLC/S’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OCADO GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

OCDDY stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $75.99.

About OCADO GRP PLC/S

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

