DA Davidson Comments on Origin Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.06%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

