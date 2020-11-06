KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) and United States Antimony (OTCMKTS:UAMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) and United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

KAZ Minerals has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Antimony has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KAZ Minerals and United States Antimony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAZ Minerals N/A N/A N/A United States Antimony -44.41% -34.79% -21.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of KAZ Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of United States Antimony shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of United States Antimony shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KAZ Minerals and United States Antimony, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAZ Minerals 0 8 1 0 2.11 United States Antimony 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KAZ Minerals and United States Antimony’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAZ Minerals $2.27 billion 1.65 $571.00 million $0.58 7.03 United States Antimony $8.27 million 3.43 -$3.67 million N/A N/A

KAZ Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than United States Antimony.

Summary

KAZ Minerals beats United States Antimony on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan. It also develops greenfield metal deposits and processing facilities; and produces and sells various by-products, such as gold, silver, molybdenum, and zinc. In addition, the company supplies and distributes heat, water, and electricity; and offers construction services. The company was formerly known as Kazakhmys PLC and changed its name to KAZ Minerals PLC in October 2014. KAZ Minerals PLC was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper. Its antimony oxide is also used as a color fastener in paints; as a catalyst for the production of polyester resins for fibers and films; as a catalyst for the production of polyethelene pthalate in plastic bottles; as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; and as an opacifier for porcelains. In addition, this division offers sodium antimonite for use as a fining agent for glass in cathode ray tubes, and as a flame retardant; antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance; and precious metals. The company's Zeolite division provides zeolite deposits for soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, and animal nutrition applications. Its zeolite products also have applications in catalysts, petroleum refining, concrete, solar energy and heat exchange, desiccants, pellet binding, horse and kitty litter, and floor cleaners, as well as carriers for insecticides, pesticides, and herbicides. United States Antimony Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Thompson Falls, Montana.

