DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

DiamondPeak (NASDAQ:DPHC) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondPeak and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak N/A 2.55% 0.65% Leisure Acquisition N/A 28.62% 1.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DiamondPeak and Leisure Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondPeak 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leisure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiamondPeak currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.74%. Given DiamondPeak’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DiamondPeak is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiamondPeak and Leisure Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $370,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

DiamondPeak has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of DiamondPeak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DiamondPeak beats Leisure Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondPeak

There is no company description available for Lordstown Motors Corp.

About Leisure Acquisition

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

