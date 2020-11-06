Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Internet AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for United Internet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Internet’s FY2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.83%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Commerzbank lowered United Internet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Internet stock opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. United Internet has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

