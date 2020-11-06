FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trevena Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trevena in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Trevena’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trevena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Trevena from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $372.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

