Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tenneco in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.45). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenneco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Tenneco has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $498.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

