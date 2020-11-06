BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 369,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

