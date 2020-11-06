BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 74.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 119,754 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 369,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Earnings History and Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KAZ Minerals and United States Antimony Head-To-Head Analysis
KAZ Minerals and United States Antimony Head-To-Head Analysis
ASGN & BG Staffing Financial Review
ASGN & BG Staffing Financial Review
DiamondPeak and Leisure Acquisition Head-To-Head Comparison
DiamondPeak and Leisure Acquisition Head-To-Head Comparison
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Internet AG’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Internet AG’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trevena Inc Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trevena Inc Boosted by Analyst
Tenneco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Tenneco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report