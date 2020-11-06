FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

TCMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $674.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

