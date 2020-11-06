FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.

TCMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $674.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KAZ Minerals and United States Antimony Head-To-Head Analysis
KAZ Minerals and United States Antimony Head-To-Head Analysis
ASGN & BG Staffing Financial Review
ASGN & BG Staffing Financial Review
DiamondPeak and Leisure Acquisition Head-To-Head Comparison
DiamondPeak and Leisure Acquisition Head-To-Head Comparison
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Internet AG’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Internet AG’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trevena Inc Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trevena Inc Boosted by Analyst
Tenneco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Tenneco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report