Piper Sandler Comments on Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

TCMD stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $674.82 million, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 113.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 428,087 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $3,185,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 448.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

