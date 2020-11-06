Piper Sandler Comments on Tactile Systems Technology Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

TCMD stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $674.82 million, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 113.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 428,087 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $3,185,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 448.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 45.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KAZ Minerals and United States Antimony Head-To-Head Analysis
KAZ Minerals and United States Antimony Head-To-Head Analysis
ASGN & BG Staffing Financial Review
ASGN & BG Staffing Financial Review
DiamondPeak and Leisure Acquisition Head-To-Head Comparison
DiamondPeak and Leisure Acquisition Head-To-Head Comparison
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Internet AG’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on United Internet AG’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trevena Inc Boosted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Trevena Inc Boosted by Analyst
Tenneco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Tenneco Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report