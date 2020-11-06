Nuvei Corporation Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share (TSE:NVE)

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nuvei in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nuvei’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

