InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) – Analysts at Beacon Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

TSE:IPO opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.49, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. InPlay Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

