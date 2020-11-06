FY2020 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Increased by Analyst (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.78. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$168.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.55.

TSE:IFC opened at C$145.05 on Thursday. Intact Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$104.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$157.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$137.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$141.27 per share, with a total value of C$98,889.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

