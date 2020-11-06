FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$36.50 price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.07.

Shares of CPX opened at C$31.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

