Desjardins Weighs in on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will earn $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.88. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($2.14). The firm had revenue of C$10.22 billion during the quarter.

