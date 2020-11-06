Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

NYSE SUM opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 105.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Anne P. Noonan purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

