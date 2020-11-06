FY2020 Earnings Forecast for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Issued By Colliers Secur.

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OneSpan in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for OneSpan’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of OSPN opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $782.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

