Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAH has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

