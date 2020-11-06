B. Riley Weighs in on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE SOI opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $264.81 million, a PE ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 2.17. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.