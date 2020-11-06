FY2020 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

SCHW stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after acquiring an additional 889,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,307 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,909,000 after purchasing an additional 778,902 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.