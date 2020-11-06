FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swiss Re in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swiss Re’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Earnings History and Estimates for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

