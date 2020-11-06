Analysts Set Expectations for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $929.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

