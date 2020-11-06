Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SFST. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $218.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.93%.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $57,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 64,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

