FY2020 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

STT opened at $62.83 on Thursday. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in State Street by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comcast Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Comcast Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Popular
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Popular
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Celldex Therapeutics Put Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Celldex Therapeutics Put Options
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG a €60.00 Price Target
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG a €60.00 Price Target
KE Target of Unusually High Options Trading
KE Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Hugo Boss AG Given a €22.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts
Hugo Boss AG Given a €22.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report