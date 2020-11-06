FY2020 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

STT opened at $62.83 on Thursday. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. State Street’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in State Street by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

