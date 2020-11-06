Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.54). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $613.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.37. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $211,731.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,599.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,184 shares of company stock worth $7,710,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 468.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 147.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 65,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.