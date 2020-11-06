Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SI-BONE in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.54). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $613.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.37. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $211,731.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,599.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,184 shares of company stock worth $7,710,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 468.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 147.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 65,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Earnings History and Estimates for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iCAD Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iCAD Call Options
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA PT Set at €41.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA PT Set at €41.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CECO Environmental
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CECO Environmental
Comcast Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Comcast Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Popular
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Popular
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Celldex Therapeutics Put Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Celldex Therapeutics Put Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report