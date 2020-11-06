Brokers Offer Predictions for Perion Network Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perion Network in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the technology company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Taglich Brothers currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on Perion Network from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

PERI stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.84. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 62,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

