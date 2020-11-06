Research Analysts Set Expectations for Schroders plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Schroders in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schroders’ FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHNWF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53. Schroders has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

