Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Neuronetics in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.50). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

STIM stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.55.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 154.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Neuronetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 118,317 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Neuronetics by 473.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 109,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

