FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Raised by Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $15.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,288 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 984,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after buying an additional 511,325 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,248,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,582,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 340,259 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.