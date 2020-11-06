FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PAA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

PAA opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 43,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

