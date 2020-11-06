Contrasting Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. CareTrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Saul Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Saul Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $163.40 million 10.34 $46.36 million $1.36 12.97 Saul Centers $231.52 million 2.50 $51.72 million $3.08 8.09

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 29.43% 5.29% 3.24% Saul Centers 20.84% 18.13% 2.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CareTrust REIT and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 3 2 1 2.67 Saul Centers 0 3 0 0 2.00

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.83%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 90.02%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Saul Centers on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

