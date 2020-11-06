Reviewing Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) & Sundance Energy Australia (NYSE:SDCJF)

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Panhandle Oil and Gas and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panhandle Oil and Gas 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Panhandle Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 39.06%. Given Panhandle Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Panhandle Oil and Gas is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Volatility and Risk

Panhandle Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and Sundance Energy Australia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panhandle Oil and Gas $66.04 million 0.40 -$40.74 million $1.00 1.60 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Sundance Energy Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Panhandle Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Panhandle Oil and Gas and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panhandle Oil and Gas -189.33% 7.58% 4.72% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Panhandle Oil and Gas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Sundance Energy Australia Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

