Comparing AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and FFP Partners (NYSE:XXFPL)

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and FFP Partners (OTCMKTS:XXFPL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of AutoNation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FFP Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AutoNation and FFP Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 1.92% 17.17% 5.35% FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AutoNation has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Partners has a beta of 6.56, indicating that its share price is 556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AutoNation and FFP Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $21.34 billion 0.25 $450.00 million $4.55 13.18 FFP Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AutoNation and FFP Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 1 4 4 0 2.33 FFP Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoNation currently has a consensus price target of $59.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.11%. Given AutoNation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than FFP Partners.

Summary

AutoNation beats FFP Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 317 new vehicle franchises from 231 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region. It also owned and operated 81 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 5 AutoNation USA stores, 4 automotive auction operations, and 17 parts distribution centers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

FFP Partners Company Profile

FFP Partners, L.P. operates as a limited partnership firm. Its sole general partner is FFP Real Estate Trust whose real properties are owned, and its rental activities are conducted, by FFP Properties, its operating subsidiary. The company owns a 60% partnership interest in FFP Properties and serves as its sole general partner. FFP Partners was founded in 1986.

