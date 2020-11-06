AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €18.80 by UBS Group

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.01 ($27.07).

CS opened at €15.74 ($18.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.60. AXA SA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA (CS.PA) Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

