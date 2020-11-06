Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) received a €98.00 ($115.29) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.31 ($127.42).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €113.60 ($133.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €106.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €97.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.