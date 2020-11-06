Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.15 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.15 ($2.53) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISP. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.10 ($2.47).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

