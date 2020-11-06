Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Trading Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.33. 509,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 550,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Specifically, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,853.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.