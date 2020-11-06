Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.20 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.20 ($2.59) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISP. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.10 ($2.47).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

